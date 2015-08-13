Firefox 40 with Windows 10 support
Mozilla released Firefox 40. The highlight of Firefox 40 is the new Windows 10 support and improved security.
Interestingly enough, Firefox 40 also hijacks Cortana (on Windows 10). Cortana is Microsoft's version to Apple's Siri.
New in Firefox 40 include:
- Support for Windows 10
- Added protection against unwanted software downloads
- Support for 'switch' role in ARIA 1.1 (web accessibility)
- User can receive suggested tiles in the new tab page based on categories Firefox matches to browsing history (en-US only)
- Hello allows adding a link to conversations to provide context on what the conversation will be about
- New style for add-on manager based on the in-content preferences style
- Improved scrolling, graphics, and video playback performance with off main thread compositing (GNU/Linux only)
- Graphic blocklist mechanism improved: Firefox version ranges can be specified, limiting the number of devices blocked
More details at release notes page.
Firefox 40 is available from Firefox website.
Firefox 39 released
Mozilla released Firefox 39. Firefox 39 comes with a some new features and some bug fixes.
New in Firefox 39 include:
- Share Hello URLs with social networks
- Project Silk: Smoother animation and scrolling (Mac OS X)
- Support for 'switch' role in ARIA 1.1 (web accessibility)
- SafeBrowsing malware detection lookups enabled for downloads (Mac OS X and Linux)
- Support for new Unicode 8.0 skin tone emoji
More details at release notes page.
Firefox 39 is available from Firefox website.
MS killing off Internet Explorer
According to The Verge, Microsoft is killing off Internet Explorer, and will introduce a new browser codenamed Project Spartan which does not have a new name yet.
Internet Explorer will still exist in some versions of Windows 10 mainly for enterprise compatibility, but the new Project Spartan will be named separately and will be the primary way for Windows 10 users to access the web.
If as the codename suggested, the new browser could be focused on simple approach, similar to Chrome.
Chrome for iOS adds Material Design and Handoff feature
Google has updated Chrome for iOS to version 40, and the new browser adds new Material Design and Handoff feature. The Material Design makes the app looks and feels more familiar with other apps. While the Handoff feature (introduced in iOS 8 and OS X Yosemite) allowing Chrome for iOS users able to bounce webpages from their phones or tablets to their Macs, just like Safari and other supported apps.
Other features include "stability improvements and bug fixes" and "iOS 8 optimizations and support for bigger phones." Chrome added basic iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus support back in October in version 38.
Vivaldi, brand new browser to the market
There's a brand new browser to the market, Vivaldi. A Chromium-based (WebKit) browser that is aimed at power users. The team is led by Jon von Tetzchner, co-founder and former CEO of Opera Software.
The overall look of Vivaldi is a mix of a classic browser UI and the more sparse, modern interpretations in browsers like Chrome and Microsoft's upcoming Spartan.
Vivaldi is currently available as technical preview and it is available for Mac, Linux and Windows platforms. Vivaldi is available at vivaldi.com.
Safari 6.2.2 released for OS X 10.8
Apple released Safari 6.2.2 for OS X Mountain Lion users. According to Apple, Safari 6.2.2 contains improvements to stability and security. This update also fixes a rare issue in which some users were unable to access Safari after installing the 6.2.1 update.
Mozilla, Google break up. Yahoo is new default search engine
According to The Mozilla Blog by Chris Beard CEO of Mozilla, Mozilla's 10-year default search relationship with Google is coming to an end.
Instead Mozilla has stuck a new partnership with Yahoo to make its Bing-powered search engine the default in USA and some other regions.
Google search can still be accessed easily from Firefox. Bing is a Microsoft technology.
In the past, Mozilla refused to disclose the deal with Google.
