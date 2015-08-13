Firefox 40 with Windows 10 support

Mozilla released Firefox 40. The highlight of Firefox 40 is the new Windows 10 support and improved security. Interestingly enough, Firefox 40 also hijacks Cortana (on Windows 10) . Cortana is Microsoft's version to Apple's Siri.

Mozilla released Firefox 39. Firefox 39 comes with a some new features and some bug fixes.

MS killing off Internet Explorer (by Antony on 17 March, 2015) According to The Verge, Microsoft is killing off Internet Explorer, and will introduce a new browser codenamed Project Spartan which does not have a new name yet. Internet Explorer will still exist in some versions of Windows 10 mainly for enterprise compatibility, but the new Project Spartan will be named separately and will be the primary way for Windows 10 users to access the web. If as the codename suggested, the new browser could be focused on simple approach, similar to Chrome. Join our discussion - "MS killing off Internet Explorer (brand)" at SillyDog701 Message Centre

Chrome for iOS adds Material Design and Handoff feature (by Antony on 5 February, 2015) Google has updated Chrome for iOS to version 40, and the new browser adds new Material Design and Handoff feature. The Material Design makes the app looks and feels more familiar with other apps. While the Handoff feature (introduced in iOS 8 and OS X Yosemite) allowing Chrome for iOS users able to bounce webpages from their phones or tablets to their Macs, just like Safari and other supported apps. Other features include "stability improvements and bug fixes" and "iOS 8 optimizations and support for bigger phones." Chrome added basic iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus support back in October in version 38.

Vivaldi, brand new browser to the market (by Antony on 28 January, 2015) There's a brand new browser to the market, Vivaldi. A Chromium-based (WebKit) browser that is aimed at power users. The team is led by Jon von Tetzchner, co-founder and former CEO of Opera Software. The overall look of Vivaldi is a mix of a classic browser UI and the more sparse, modern interpretations in browsers like Chrome and Microsoft's upcoming Spartan. Vivaldi is currently available as technical preview and it is available for Mac, Linux and Windows platforms. Vivaldi is available at vivaldi.com. Join our discussion - "New Vivaldi browser" at SillyDog701 Message Centre

